BRIEF-Lannett voluntarily pays down additional $25 mln of revolving credit facility
* Lannett voluntarily pays down additional $25 million of revolving credit facility
Oct 5 Coloplast
* Says Coloplast and Ambu launch videoscope in collaboration
* Says the videoscope is for urinary tract intervention
* Says the videoscope will be available in market from December 2015
* Says parties have agreed not to disclose any further financial details Further company coverage: (Reporting By Copenhagen newsroom)
* Lannett voluntarily pays down additional $25 million of revolving credit facility
* Affimed reports financial results for fourth quarter and year end 2016