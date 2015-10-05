BRIEF-RBI says it has been decided to assign SLBC convenorship of Telangana to SBI
* It has been decided to assign the SLBC convenorship of the state of Telangana to State Bank of India Source text: http://bit.ly/2oejk1a Further company coverage:
Oct 5 GIEAG Immobilien AG :
* Builds another logistics building with 23,500 square meters of floor space in Erfurt
* To be built on newly purchased 40,000 square meters plot on ILZ site in Erfurt
* Invests a total amount in lower double-digits million euros
* Time required for construction of 22,500 square meter logistics facility and another 1,000 square meters of office buildings will be about nine months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net loss 2.4 million dinars versus profit 109,795 dinars year ago