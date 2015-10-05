Oct 5 GIEAG Immobilien AG :

* Builds another logistics building with 23,500 square meters of floor space in Erfurt

* To be built on newly purchased 40,000 square meters plot on ILZ site in Erfurt

* Invests a total amount in lower double-digits million euros

* Time required for construction of 22,500 square meter logistics facility and another 1,000 square meters of office buildings will be about nine months