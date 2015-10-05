Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 5 Knowit AB
* Says inks frame agreement in Finland
* Says agreement with KL-Kuntahankinnat Oy, which is owned by the Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities, acts as a central purchasing company on behalf of its regional and local government clientele Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order