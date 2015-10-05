Oct 5 AAK AB

* Says enters the Japanese market

* Says establishes partnership with Miyoshi Oils & Fats Co

* Says partnership will considerably extend the prerequisites for AAK's business in the local market

* Says AAK will own 70 percent of the company and the remaining 30 percent will be owned by Miyoshi Oils & Fats Co. AAK Miyoshi JP