Oct 5 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Announces positive topline data from Serendex phase I clinical trial
* Primary objective of trial is to evaluate safety and tolerability of Molgradex when
inhaled by healthy adult subjects
* Says drug formulation was well tolerated at all dose levels; no serious or severe
treatment emergent adverse events were registered
* Says based on positive phase I data, company expects to submit application for phase
II/III clinical trial for PAP in Europe in October
* Primary objective of study met
