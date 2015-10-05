Oct 5 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Announces positive topline data from Serendex phase I clinical trial

* Primary objective of trial is to evaluate safety and tolerability of Molgradex when inhaled by healthy adult subjects

* Says drug formulation was well tolerated at all dose levels; no serious or severe treatment emergent adverse events were registered

* Says based on positive phase I data, company expects to submit application for phase II/III clinical trial for PAP in Europe in October

* Primary objective of study met

