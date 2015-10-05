BRIEF-Poydras Gaming Finance Corp Q4 revenue grew 6 percent
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp announces preliminary financial results for fourth quarter and full-year 2016
Oct 5 LVenture Group SpA :
* Signs partnership with Italian Angels for Growth (IAG) to search for potential startups to invest in
* Italian Angels for Growth (IAG) is an angel group that invests in the development of startups belonging to LUISS EnLabs, a LVenture Group partnership with LUISS University
Source text: bit.ly/1LidI9R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp announces preliminary financial results for fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Voxy - announced a $12 million growth equity financing led by SJF Ventures Source text for Eikon: