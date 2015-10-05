Oct 5 LVenture Group SpA :

* Signs partnership with Italian Angels for Growth (IAG) to search for potential startups to invest in

* Italian Angels for Growth (IAG) is an angel group that invests in the development of startups belonging to LUISS EnLabs, a LVenture Group partnership with LUISS University

Source text: bit.ly/1LidI9R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)