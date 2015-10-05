BRIEF-Voxy - announced a $12 mln growth equity financing led by SJF Ventures
* Voxy - announced a $12 million growth equity financing led by SJF Ventures
Oct 5 Zeder Investments Ltd :
* Unaudited interim results for six months ended Aug. 31, 2015
* RHEPS up 3.4% to 15.4 cents
* Underlying investment portfolio increased from 13.4 billion rand as at Feb. 28, 2015 to 16.2 billion rand as at Aug. 31 2015
LONDON, March 30 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined a former Jefferies banker almost 40,000 pounds ($49,000) for sharing confidential client information over instant messaging service WhatsApp because he wanted to "impress" the recipients, the watchdog said on Thursday.