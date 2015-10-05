BRIEF-Voxy - announced a $12 mln growth equity financing led by SJF Ventures
Oct 5 Euronext:
* Trading on ordinary shares issued by Thannberger et Compagnie is suspended on Marche Libre
* Reason is pursuant to article 2 of the Marche Libre Organisation Memorandum
* Suspension starts at Oct. 5 at 13:53 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 30 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined a former Jefferies banker almost 40,000 pounds ($49,000) for sharing confidential client information over instant messaging service WhatsApp because he wanted to "impress" the recipients, the watchdog said on Thursday.