Oct 5 Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc :
* Statement re Mediclinic International Ltd
* Notes share price movement in relation to company and
press statement released by Mediclinic International Limited
* Confirms that discussions are taking place with Mediclinic
regarding a potential combination of company and Mediclinic
* No certainty at this stage that discussions between
company and Mediclinic will lead to any agreement concerning
possible combination
* Possible deal would be implemented through issue of new
shares in co to shareholders of mediclinic and may be classified
as reverse takeover of co
