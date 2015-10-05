Oct 5 Vilmorin & Cie SA :

* FY net income 75.9 million euros ($84.99 million) versus 88.3 million euros year ago

* FY operating income 100.2 million euros versus 129.7 million euros year ago

* Decided to propose to annual general meeting of shareholders a dividend of 1.57 euros per share

* Dividend detachment date will be on December 15, with payment on December 17, 2015

* Outlook for 2015-2016: business growth objective between 0 and 2 pct and preservation of current operating margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)