Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
Oct 7 Amundi CEO:
* Says Credit Agricole may sell up to 5 percent of its Amundi stake in Amundi's initial public offering
* Says Societe Generale plans to sell its entire 20 percent Amundi stake in Amundi's initial public offering Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
* Noted recent increases in price and trading volume of shares of company