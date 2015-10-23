Oct 23 Volvo in Q3 conference call:

* Volvo CFO says seeing slightly too high inventory levels in truck dealer network in North America

* Volvo CFO says don't anticipate Brazil truck market coming back to any kind of high growth over the next two year or so

* Volvo CFO says weak Brazilian real gives opportunity to use Brazilian output for exports to other countries in region or further afield Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)