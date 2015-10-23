Oct 23 Volvo in Q3 conference call:

* Volvo CFO says implemented 3.3 billion SEK of structural cost cuts last year and will be similar level this year

* Volvo CFO says reaching target of 10 billion SEK of structural cost cuts still within reach

* Volvo CFO says on risk of further credit provisions in China, "I think there will be further provisions" but will not speculate on levels

* Volvo CFO says we are evaluating all the time what is core and what is not core business