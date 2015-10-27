Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 27 Hexagon CEO Ola Rollen in conference call with reporters:
* Says seeing acceleration in Chinese manufacturing industry but slowdown in the U.S.
* Says slowdown in U.S. very much linked to construction equipment, the likes of Caterpillar and Deere
* Says have reached some form of bottom in China and are seeing manufacturing there reviving
* Says don't see rapid growth in China, but the worst is likely to be over
* Says demand trends so far in Q4 in line with Q3
* Says looking pretty good on the acquisition side, more reasonable multiples now
* Says has war chest for possible acquisitions of roughly 2 billion eur Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)