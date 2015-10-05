BRIEF-RBI says it has been decided to assign SLBC convenorship of Telangana to SBI
* It has been decided to assign the SLBC convenorship of the state of Telangana to State Bank of India Source text: http://bit.ly/2oejk1a Further company coverage:
Oct 5 Lider Faktoring AS :
* Fitch affirms company's long term credit rating at A (tur), outlook stable
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* It has been decided to assign the SLBC convenorship of the state of Telangana to State Bank of India Source text: http://bit.ly/2oejk1a Further company coverage:
* FY net loss 2.4 million dinars versus profit 109,795 dinars year ago