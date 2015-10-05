BRIEF-RBI says it has been decided to assign SLBC convenorship of Telangana to SBI
* It has been decided to assign the SLBC convenorship of the state of Telangana to State Bank of India Source text: http://bit.ly/2oejk1a Further company coverage:
Oct 5 Sagax AB :
* Sagax buys property in Sollentuna for 85 million Swedish crowns ($10.20 million)
* Sells four properties for total of 67 million crowns
* Of the properties sold, two are located in Uppsala, one in Stockholm and one in Köge, Denmark Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3347 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* It has been decided to assign the SLBC convenorship of the state of Telangana to State Bank of India Source text: http://bit.ly/2oejk1a Further company coverage:
* FY net loss 2.4 million dinars versus profit 109,795 dinars year ago