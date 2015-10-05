Oct 5 Sagax AB :

* Sagax buys property in Sollentuna for 85 million Swedish crowns ($10.20 million)

* Sells four properties for total of 67 million crowns

* Of the properties sold, two are located in Uppsala, one in Stockholm and one in Köge, Denmark Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3347 Swedish crowns)