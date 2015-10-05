HSH says received more than 10 expressions of interest
FRANKFURT, March 30 German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has received more than ten expressions of interest from potential buyers in the lender which seeks to be sold within a year.
Oct 5 Waco International Holdings Ltd:
* To list on JSE on or about Oct. 23, 2015
* Total offer size of about 3.5 bln rand, assuming the midpoint of the offer price range
* Company will be listed in general industrials - diversified industrials sector of JSE, under symbol 'WIH'
* Free float at listing is expected to be c.63 pct
* Existing shareholders, PE consortium led by Ethos Private Equity and including Waco Management, will retain about 37 pct ordinary shares in co post listing
* Final offer price and final number of shares issued is expected to be announced on Oct. 16, 2015 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, March 30 Saudi Aramco has formally appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and HSBC as international financial advisers for its initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.