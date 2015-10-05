Oct 5 ICAP Plc

* US Treasury average daily volume in September fall 7% to $157.4 billion

* US repo average daily volume in September 2015 down 13% to $210 billion

* European repo average daily september volume down 2% to 180.7 billion euros

* Average daily September volume EBS volumes down 24% to $89.4 billion