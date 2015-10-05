BRIEF-RBI says it has been decided to assign SLBC convenorship of Telangana to SBI
* It has been decided to assign the SLBC convenorship of the state of Telangana to State Bank of India Source text: http://bit.ly/2oejk1a Further company coverage:
Oct 5 ICAP Plc
* US Treasury average daily volume in September fall 7% to $157.4 billion
* US repo average daily volume in September 2015 down 13% to $210 billion
* European repo average daily september volume down 2% to 180.7 billion euros
* Average daily September volume EBS volumes down 24% to $89.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net loss 2.4 million dinars versus profit 109,795 dinars year ago