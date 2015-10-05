BRIEF-RBI says it has been decided to assign SLBC convenorship of Telangana to SBI
* It has been decided to assign the SLBC convenorship of the state of Telangana to State Bank of India
Oct 5 Dios Fastigheter AB :
* Doubles its property portfolio in Skellefteå
* Acquires five properties totalling 51,000 square meters in central Skellefteå
* Aquisition takes the form of company acquisition
* Underlying property value is 653 million Swedish crowns ($78.62 million)
* Properties will be transferred on Dec. 1, 2015
* Says Sellers are Skellefteå Kommun, Fastighets AB Polaris and Skellefteå Kraft
* FY net loss 2.4 million dinars versus profit 109,795 dinars year ago