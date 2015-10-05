BRIEF-Agenus says plans to close Basel site, combine key functions to Cambridge, UK and Lexington, MA facilities
* Agenus restructures business to sharpen focus on clinical development of cancer therapies
Oct 5 Indivior Plc
* On 2 october 2015, indivior received a Paragraph IV notice of certification letter from Sandoz Inc
* Sandoz letter indicated it submitted ANDA to U.S. FDA for approval of commercial manufacture, sale of generic formulation of co's suboxone sublingual film product
* Indivior's orange book listed patents have expiration dates of February 13, 2023; April 3, 2024; and March 26, 2030
* Intends to assert and enforce its intellectual property against Sandoz and will initiate a patent infringement lawsuit against Sandoz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Agenus restructures business to sharpen focus on clinical development of cancer therapies
* U.S. FDA approves addition of moderate to severe fingernail psoriasis data to Abbvie's Humira (adalimumab) prescribing information