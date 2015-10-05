Oct 5 Indivior Plc

* On 2 october 2015, indivior received a Paragraph IV notice of certification letter from Sandoz Inc

* Sandoz letter indicated it submitted ANDA to U.S. FDA for approval of commercial manufacture, sale of generic formulation of co's suboxone sublingual film product

* Indivior's orange book listed patents have expiration dates of February 13, 2023; April 3, 2024; and March 26, 2030

* Intends to assert and enforce its intellectual property against Sandoz and will initiate a patent infringement lawsuit against Sandoz