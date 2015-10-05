BRIEF-Agenus says plans to close Basel site, combine key functions to Cambridge, UK and Lexington, MA facilities
* Agenus restructures business to sharpen focus on clinical development of cancer therapies
Oct 5 Mediclinic International Ltd :
* Has entered into discussions which may have a material impact on its share price
* Mediclinic shareholders are therefore advised to exercise caution when dealing in their mediclinic securities, until a further announcement is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Agenus restructures business to sharpen focus on clinical development of cancer therapies
* U.S. FDA approves addition of moderate to severe fingernail psoriasis data to Abbvie's Humira (adalimumab) prescribing information