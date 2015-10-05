Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 5 Beko Holding AG :
* Says Beko Beteiligungsvervaltung OG (BEKO OG) requires transfer of shares held by minority shareholders to principal shareholder against adequate cash compensation
* At the time of decision on exclusion of minority shareholders, BEKO OG will hold more than 90 pct of voting share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order