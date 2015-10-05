UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 5 Nestle SA
* Says in talks with r&r to create ice cream joint venture in selected geographies
* Says in advanced discussions to set up new joint venture covering ice cream based mainly in Europe and Africa
* Says will contribute its ice cream businesses in Europe, Egypt, the Philippines, brazil and Argentina to the new joint venture
* Says will also transfer its European frozen food businesses, excluding pizza
* Says new arrangements would be implemented in the course of 2016, pending regulatory approvals and successful conclusion of talks
* Says each partner would own equal share of new joint venture which would operate in more than 20 countries and employ more than 10,000
* Says board of joint venture would be chaired by Luis Cantarell, nestle executive vice president Europe, middle east and north Africa Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.