* Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 million of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
Oct 5 Depend SA :
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) resolved to exclude Depend SA's shares from trade on NewConnect market as of Oct. 6
* The company informed on the WSE's decision and conditions to fulfil on Sept. 3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAS VEGAS, March 30 Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.