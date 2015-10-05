BRIEF-Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 mln of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
Oct 5 Artnews SA
* Ernst Hilger International Sp. z o.o. on Sept. 29 sold 1,568,403 shares of company lowering its stake in Artnews to 1.90 percent from 8.26 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAS VEGAS, March 30 Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.