UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 5 Bilia
* Says raises the financial goals
* Says in the light of that the operation in Denmark has been sold, the board of directors has decided to raise the financial goals
* Says operating margin is raised from minimum 2.2 pct to minimum 2.5 pct
* Says return on equity is raised from minimum 15 pct to minimum 18 pct
* Says return on capital employed is raised from minimum 14 pct to minimum 17 pct
* Says the new financial goals are measured over a business cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.