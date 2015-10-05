"Wonder Woman" and "Blade Runner 2049" showcased at Vegas convention
LAS VEGAS, March 30 Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
Oct 5 Alimak Group publ AB :
* Alimak wins 11 million Swedish crown ($1.32 million) order in the US
* New order includes construction hoists in single and twin cage configurations
* To be delivered during Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3243 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAS VEGAS, March 30 Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
* Ignyta announces peer-reviewed publication of activity of a TRK inhibitor in a primary brain tumor: successful treatment of glioneuronal tumor with pan-TRK, CNS-active inhibitor Entrectinib published in precision oncology