Oct 5 Alimak Group publ AB :

* Alimak wins 11 million Swedish crown ($1.32 million) order in the US

* New order includes construction hoists in single and twin cage configurations

* To be delivered during Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon:

