Oct 5 DNB :
* Says will record a positive effect of basis swaps
connected to funding of approximately NOK 933 million ($111.08
million)in Q3 2015
* There was a positive effect of basis swaps of
NOK 449 million in the same quarter a year ago
* Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in
connection with long-term funding in international capital
markets where the relevant currency is converted to Norwegian
kroner. These swaps are hedging instruments, and over the
lifetime of the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will
have zero effect
* The positive basis swap effect in the third quarter will
be partly offset by negative effects from increased credit
spreads and increased credit costs on derivatives
($1 = 8.3994 Norwegian crowns)
