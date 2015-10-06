Oct 6 Forbo Holding AG :

* Forbo augments current share buyback program with fixed-price repurchase offer

* Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd offers to repurchase maximum 99,500 of registered shares (5 percent of share capital) at fixed price as part of share buyback program

* Fixed price is 1,100 Swiss francs ($1,127.3) per registered share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9758 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)