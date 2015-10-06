Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 6 Mediclinic International Ltd
* Confirms that discussions are taking place regarding possible combination of Mediclinic and Al Noor
* Can be no certainty at this stage that discussions will lead to any agreement concerning possible combination or as to timing or terms of any such agreement
* Possible combination, if implemented, would create leading provider in attractive uae private healthcare market
* Possible combination, if completed, would be implemented through issue of new Al Noor shares to shareholders of Mediclinic and may be classified as a reverse takeover of Al Noor by Mediclinic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order