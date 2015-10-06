Oct 6 Teo LT AB :

* Says Teo acquires mobile operator Omnitel from its current shareholder Teliasonera

* Says Teo will acquire Omnitel for 220 million euros ($245.98 million) on a cash and debt free basis

* Says Teo will use external financing for acquisition of shares

* Says Teliasonera's ownership in Teo will remain at 88.15 percent following transaction Source text - bit.ly/1L3DwmA

