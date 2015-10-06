Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 6 Clavister Holding AB :
* Signs distribution agreement with Canon IT Solutions, a subsidiary of Canon Marketing Japan group
* Says Canon has secured an initial low seven-digit Swedish crowns order for Clavister solutions, with further significant orders anticipated
* Says it is expected that Clavister products will be introduced in Japan by Canon in Q4 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order