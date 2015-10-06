Oct 6 Feelgood Svenska publ AB :

* Acquires Företagshälsan in Gävle

* Acquisition will be carried out on Jan. 1, 2016

* Company in Gävle generates revenue of about 7 million Swedish crowns ($840,000) per year

* Transaction will have a form of asset acquisition and therefore will have a marginal effect on Feelgood's balance and income statement

($1 = 8.3293 Swedish crowns)