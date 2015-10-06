BRIEF-Yield10 Bioscience files for mixed shelf of up to $25 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - SEC filing
Oct 6 Feelgood Svenska publ AB :
* Acquires Företagshälsan in Gävle
* Acquisition will be carried out on Jan. 1, 2016
* Company in Gävle generates revenue of about 7 million Swedish crowns ($840,000) per year
* Transaction will have a form of asset acquisition and therefore will have a marginal effect on Feelgood's balance and income statement
($1 = 8.3293 Swedish crowns)
* RAISES PROCEEDS OF 1,007,539.20 SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS THROUGH EXERCISE OF WARRANTS OF SERIES TO