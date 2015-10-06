Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 6 Astellia SA :
* H1 EBITDA is loss of 5.3 million euros ($5.9 million) versus loss of 2.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 consolidated net loss 8.4 million euros versus loss of 5.0 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1M9igAi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order