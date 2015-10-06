BRIEF-Yield10 Bioscience files for mixed shelf of up to $25 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 BTG Plc :
* Strong first half performances from interventional oncology and ekos products have been supplemented by a full six months of revenues from pneumrx
* Continue to seek to secure wider European reimbursement for pneumrx coils and look forward to data from renew study in us around end of 2015 - CEO
* Currently anticipate that full year group revenue will be in lower half of our guidance range of 410 mln stg to 440 mln stg (at an exchange rate of £1:$1.61) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RAISES PROCEEDS OF 1,007,539.20 SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS THROUGH EXERCISE OF WARRANTS OF SERIES TO