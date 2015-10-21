BRIEF-Master Glory Group says unit as purchaser entered into equity transfer agreement with vendors
* Owned subsidiary of company) has entered into equity transfer agreement with vendors
Oct 21 Access Bank Plc :
* Says net interest income for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015, of 75.90 billion naira versus 75.95 billion naira last year
* Profit before tax for nine months ended Sept. 30 of 60.37 billion naira versus 41.75 billion naira last year Source text bit.ly/1W3MJRl Further company coverage:
ATHENS, March 30 Greece's second largest lender by assets National Bank (NBG) was profitable for a second straight quarter in October-to-December, helped by lower bad debt provisions.