Oct 6 Unibet Group Plc * Exchange rates for the third quarter 2015 * The weighted average strengthening of GBP against Unibet Group's main currencies was approximately 13 per cent between the third quarter of 2014 and the third quarter of 2015Balance sheet rates:Rate to GBP 30-Sep-14 30-Sep-15 YoY DeltaSEK 11.767 12.740 -8.3%NOK 10.445 12.897 -23.5%EUR 1.287 1.354 -5.2%DKK 9.576 10.101 -5.5%Income statementaverages for thequarter:Rate to GBP Avg Q3 14 Avg Q3 15 YoY DeltaSEK 11.597 13.149 -13.4%NOK 10.426 12.738 -22.2%EUR 1.260 1.394 -10.6%DKK 9.389 10.405 -10.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)