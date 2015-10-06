Oct 6 Innate Pharma SA :

* Announces the opening of the Phase I/II trial of IPH2201, a first-in-class NKG2A checkpoint inhibitor, tested in combination with ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

* Says trial, which will include up to 45 patients, is multicentric and will be performed in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)