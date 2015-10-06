Oct 6 Fabege AB :

* Announces green financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB)

* Signs new long-term credit facility with EIB for investments in environmentally certified property projects

* Says loan facility comprises a ten-year credit in an amount denominated in Swedish crowns that corresponds to 100 million euros ($111.88 million)

* Says financing will be used for investments in some of Fabege's major property development projects in Arenastaden

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)