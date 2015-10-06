Oct 6 Fabege AB :
* Announces green financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB)
* Signs new long-term credit facility with EIB for investments in environmentally certified
property projects
* Says loan facility comprises a ten-year credit in an amount denominated in Swedish crowns
that corresponds to 100 million euros ($111.88 million)
* Says financing will be used for investments in some of Fabege's major property development
projects in Arenastaden
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8938 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)