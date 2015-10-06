BRIEF-FMC Corp to acquire significant portion of DuPont's crop protection business
* FMC Corporation announces acquisition of significant portion of DuPont's crop protection business; simultaneous sale of health and nutrition to DuPont
Oct 6 Melrose Industries Plc
* Announcement of circular and prospectus
* Proposed introduction of a new holding company and 2 billion stg to 2.5 billion stg return of capital
* Intention to implement a corporate reorganisation in order to efficiently and promptly return proceeds of disposal of Elster Group ( "disposal") to shareholders
* Corporate reorganisation follows a similar process to one implemented in 2012
* Return of 2.3 times equity investment and 33 percent equity IRR within three years since Melrose Group acquired Elster Group for 1.8 billion stg in August 2012
* Intention to implement a corporate reorganisation in order to efficiently and promptly return proceeds of disposal of Elster Group to shareholders
* Board intends to return between 2 billion stg to 2.5 billion stg of sale proceeds to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FMC Corporation announces acquisition of significant portion of DuPont's crop protection business; simultaneous sale of health and nutrition to DuPont
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: