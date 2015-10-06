Oct 6 Doxa AB :

* Signs credit limit of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.20 million), of which 5 million are available during the autumn

* Has carried out directed share issue of 3 million shares at 2.0 crowns per share, for which the company receives proceeds of 6 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1LdOHIE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3277 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)