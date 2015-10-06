BRIEF-Yield10 Bioscience files for mixed shelf of up to $25 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Doxa AB :
* Signs credit limit of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.20 million), of which 5 million are available during the autumn
* Has carried out directed share issue of 3 million shares at 2.0 crowns per share, for which the company receives proceeds of 6 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1LdOHIE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3277 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RAISES PROCEEDS OF 1,007,539.20 SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS THROUGH EXERCISE OF WARRANTS OF SERIES TO