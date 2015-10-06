BRIEF-Sofina FY net income group share falls to 267.5 million euros
* Reported on Thursday FY net income group share 267.5 million euros ($285.58 million) versus 307.2 milllion euros year ago
Oct 6 Tribona Ab
* Mats-Olof Ljungqvist and Malin Rylander-Leijon are not available for re-election at the extraordinary general meeting
* Extraordinary general meeting on 23 October 2015 has been convened for the purposes of inter alia electing a board
* Accordingly, they will no longer be part of the board of directors thereafter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Chung Chi Shing has been re-designated from non-executive director to executive director of company Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ogvoyw] Further company coverage: