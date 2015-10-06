Oct 6 EOS Imaging SA :

* Raises 8.7 million euros ($9.7 million) in a private placement

* Company has placed 1,789,909 new shares at a nominal value of 0.01 euro, for a price of 4.85 euros each

* Bpifrance has subscribed to offering for an amount of about 2.1 million euros, increasing its holding to 9.1 percent of share capital ($1 = 0.8933 euros)