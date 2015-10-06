BRIEF-Yield10 Bioscience files for mixed shelf of up to $25 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 EOS Imaging SA :
* Raises 8.7 million euros ($9.7 million) in a private placement
* Company has placed 1,789,909 new shares at a nominal value of 0.01 euro, for a price of 4.85 euros each
* Bpifrance has subscribed to offering for an amount of about 2.1 million euros, increasing its holding to 9.1 percent of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RAISES PROCEEDS OF 1,007,539.20 SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS THROUGH EXERCISE OF WARRANTS OF SERIES TO