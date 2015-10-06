BRIEF-Yield10 Bioscience files for mixed shelf of up to $25 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Biotest AG :
* Biotest reaches next milestone in clinical development of its monoclonal antibody BT-063 by starting clinical phase IIa trial in indication systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RAISES PROCEEDS OF 1,007,539.20 SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS THROUGH EXERCISE OF WARRANTS OF SERIES TO