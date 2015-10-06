Oct 6 Petroleum Equity Partners:

* With RAG to invest 300 mln euros in European oil & gas sector

* Partnering with Rohol-Aufsuchungs Aktiengesellschaft (RAG) to form a new E&P company, RAG Deutschland GmbH (RDG)

* RAG is transferring all its existing German licences, concessions, a technical and operational team into RDG

* Current oil price environment offers attractive investment opportunities for RDG with significant upside from any oil price recovery