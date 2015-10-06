UPDATE 2-UK recoups taxpayer funds in $15 bln Bradford & Bingley loans sale
* Biggest UKAR asset sale since Northern Rock (Adds UKAR CEO, context)
Oct 6 Petroleum Equity Partners:
* With RAG to invest 300 mln euros in European oil & gas sector
* Partnering with Rohol-Aufsuchungs Aktiengesellschaft (RAG) to form a new E&P company, RAG Deutschland GmbH (RDG)
* RAG is transferring all its existing German licences, concessions, a technical and operational team into RDG
* Current oil price environment offers attractive investment opportunities for RDG with significant upside from any oil price recovery (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Biggest UKAR asset sale since Northern Rock (Adds UKAR CEO, context)
LONDON, March 31 The British government said on Friday it has sold a portfolio of mortgages that were issued by failed lender Bradford & Bingley to insurer Prudential and buyout firm Blackstone, for 11.8 billion pounds ($14.7 billion).