Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
Oct 6 Poyry Oyj
* Has been awarded engineering, project management and site supervision services assignment for renovation work in the Gamsen Tunnel, Switzerland
* Work will begin in October 2015 and is scheduled for completion in 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
* First signed in Oct, completion now expected in April (Adds details, quotes, background)