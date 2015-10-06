UPDATE 3-H&M invests in supply chain as fashion rivalry intensifies
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
Uralkaliy Pao
* Uralkali says uralkali produced 3.0 million tonnes of potassium chloride (kcl) in q3 of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
LONDON, March 30 Online retailer AO World raised 50 million pounds ($62 million) on Thursday to underpin its balance sheet as it navigates an uncertain outlook in Britain, its biggest market, and the impact of the lower pound on supplier prices.