Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
Oct 6 Societe Generale
* Says finalises the acquisition of a stake in Mauritius Commercial Bank Mozambique (MCBM)
* Says became the majority shareholder of MCBM, with a 65 percent stake in the company Further company coverage:
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
OSLO, March 31 Norway's public finances will face greater pressure in the future as the country's sovereign wealth fund is expected to grow more slowly, the country's centre-right government said in a long-term planning document on Friday.