Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
Oct 6 KST Beteiligungs AG :
* Sale of Blaettchen & Partner AG and retirement of treasury shares
* Sale of the wholly-owned subsidiary will take effect on 1 January 2016
* To retire 440,000 own shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
OSLO, March 31 Norway's public finances will face greater pressure in the future as the country's sovereign wealth fund is expected to grow more slowly, the country's centre-right government said in a long-term planning document on Friday.