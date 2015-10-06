BRIEF-SBI Holdings unit SBI AXES to fully acquire 3 other units
* Says its unit SBI AXES, will fully acquire 3 other units including SBI Social Lending Co Ltd, SBI Remit Co Ltd and SBI Business Solution Co Ltd on April 18
Oct 6 Banca Generali SpA :
* Reports total net inflows in September at 222 million euros ($250.04 million)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit SBI AXES, will fully acquire 3 other units including SBI Social Lending Co Ltd, SBI Remit Co Ltd and SBI Business Solution Co Ltd on April 18
* Fy net operating income before impairment allowances hk$ 41,754 million versus hk$40,181 million a year ago